Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

German officials fear anti-mask radicalisation after killing

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 1.46pm
Police officers secure a petrol station in Idar-Oberstein, Germany after a man was arrested on suspicion of murder (Christian Schulz/Foto Hosser/dpa via AP)
Police officers secure a petrol station in Idar-Oberstein, Germany after a man was arrested on suspicion of murder (Christian Schulz/Foto Hosser/dpa via AP)

A young petrol station worker in Germany has been killed after asking a customer to wear a face mask.

A 49-year-old man was arrested in the western town of Idar-Oberstein and is being held on suspicion of murder.

Senior politicians in Germany have warned against the radicalisation of people who oppose pandemic restrictions.

Germany Politics
German Green Party co-leader Annalena Baerbock said she was alarmed by radicalisation. (AP Photo/Steffi Loos)

Authorities said the man told officers he acted “out of anger” after being refused service for not wearing a mask while trying to buy beer.

“He further stated during interrogation that he rejected the measures against the coronavirus,” the Trier police department said in a statement.

A requirement to wear masks in stores is among the measures in place in Germany to stop the spread of the virus.

According to police, the suspect left after the dispute but returned half an hour later wearing a mask and fatally shot the 20-year-old clerk in the head.

The suspect, a German citizen who wasn’t identified by name in line with privacy laws, fled the scene but later turned himself in to police.

The centre-left Green party’s candidate to succeed German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced dismay at the killing. Germany’s federal election takes place on Sunday.

“I’m shaken by this terrible murder of a young man who merely asked that existing rules be followed,” Annalena Baerbock said in a tweet.

Baerbock also expressed concern about the radicalisation of Germany’s Querdenken movement, which includes people who oppose masks and vaccines, conspiracy theorists and some far-right extremists.

Authorities didn’t immediately say whether the suspect in the killing was associated with the movement, which has come under scrutiny from Germany’s security services following a series of anti-government protests, some of which turned violent.

Prosecutors told Germany’s dpa news agency that the man wasn’t previously known to police and that he wasn’t wasn’t legally entitled to own the firearm found at his house.

Paul Ziemiak, the general secretary of Merkel’s centre-right Christian Democratic Union party, called the young man’s killing “incomprehensible.”

Facebook last week removed almost 150 accounts and pages linked to the Querdenken movement under a new policy focused on groups that spread misinformation or incite violence but which didn’t fit into the platform’s existing categories of bad actors.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]