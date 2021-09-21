Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

India calls new UK Covid-19 vaccine rules ‘discriminatory’

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 2.20pm
A health worker administers the vaccine at a centre set up at a government-run school in New Delhi, India (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A health worker administers the vaccine at a centre set up at a government-run school in New Delhi, India (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

India has criticised the British decision not to recognise coronavirus vaccine certificates issued by Indian authorities, calling it a “discriminatory policy”.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the new rules unveiled last week, which take effect next month, could force India to “impose reciprocal measures” if it isn’t resolved.

The new rules require Indians visiting the UK to quarantine for 10 days and undergo Covid-19 tests even if they are fully vaccinated with Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine.

The vaccine, produced under licence by India’s Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine maker, is not recognised by the UK. The institute has not formally applied to the European Union for official approval of its AstraZeneca vaccine, which it calls Covishield.

“Here is a vaccine, Covishield, which is a licenced product of a UK company, manufactured in India, of which we have supplied 5 million doses to the UK at the request of the Government of the UK. We understand that this has been used in the national health system and therefore, non-recognition of Covishield is a discriminatory policy,” Shringla told reporters.

India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, said he discussed the matter with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said he urged Truss to quickly resolve the issue.

The new rules, which also require people arriving from many other countries to undergo quarantine, have sparked anger in India.

On Monday, a leader of the main opposition Congress party, Shashi Tharoor, said he has cancelled a book tour of Britain in protest and accused the UK Government of “double standards”.

Another lawmaker, Jairam Ramesh, said the decision “smacks of racism”.

The vast majority of Indians have been vaccinated with the Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine. Others have received Covaxin, which is not used in Britain.

India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, has said it will resume exports and donations of surplus coronavirus vaccines in October after a months-long freeze because of massive surge in domestic infections.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier