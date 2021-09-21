Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021
News / UK & World

NHS app download rise prompts surge in people registering organ donor preference

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 2.34pm
The software now has 16 million users (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
More than 16 million people have now downloaded the NHS app, spurring hundreds of thousands to register their organ donation preference.

The software for England has experienced a surge of more than 12 million users since May 17 when the Covid Pass feature, used to prove vaccination status for entry to events and to travel abroad, was introduced.

Some 1.5 million people have now registered their organ donation decision through the platform, with 265,000 of those doing it via the app for the first time, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Around 150,000 people registered their preference from May.

It comes after a new “opt-out” organ donation system came into effect last year, known as Max and Keira’s law.

The law is named after Keira Ball, who died aged nine in 2017, and Max Johnson, now aged 13, who was saved by her heart.

Following the law’s arrival in England, families are still consulted before organ donation goes ahead.

“Since the new organ donation law came into effect, our priority has been to ensure that each person knows that organ donation is still a choice,” said Alex Hudson, head of the NHS Organ Donor Register at NHS Blood and Transplant.

“By enabling people to check, amend and update their organ donation decision, the NHS app makes it easier than ever for people to manage and control their own organ donation decision.

“Even though organ donation has changed to an opt-out system, it is important for people to be aware that families will still always be approached before organ donation goes ahead.

“When a person has proactively registered their organ donation decision, we know this provides great comfort and reassurance for families at what is an incredibly difficult time.”

Speaking at London Tech Week, Health Secretary Sajid Javid welcomed the “enormous” benefits of technology in transforming health and care.

“We all owe so much not just to our doctors, nurses and colleagues on the front line but also the coders, developers and innovators who helped our NHS stay so strong,” he said.

“We’ve seen what health tech can do at a time when health systems around the world were under incredible strain.

“We must build on the progress that we’ve all seen and deliver this long-awaited digital revolution.”

Over the last four months, almost 3.2 million repeat prescriptions were also ordered within the app, while more than 268,000 GP appointment bookings were made.

