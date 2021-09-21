Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Feeling a spark: Flowers release perfume due to electricity of bee’s touch

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 3.06pm Updated: September 21 2021, 6.04pm
The electrical charge created by visiting bumblebees stimulates some flowers to release more of their sweet-smelling scent, scientists have found (PA)
The electrical charge created by visiting bumblebees stimulates some flowers to release more of their sweet-smelling scent, scientists have found.

This is the first time a plant has been shown to use the presence of pollinators as a cue to emit more of its attractive perfume – increasing its chances of being visited.

The tiny electrical charge carried by bees is thought to help pollen stick to them during flight but the team of researchers found that it can also announce their presence to the flowers they visit.

Lead author Dr Clara Montgomery said the trait possibly evolved in plants to maximise the effectiveness of the attractive chemicals they release.

Using specially constructed foraging arenas, the team were able to measure the electrical charge carried by each bee (Clara Montgomery/University of Bristol/PA)
“Flowers have a limited supply of these scents, so it makes sense they only release them when their pollinators are around,” she said.

“Essentially, it is only worth advertising when you know you have an audience. Other cues they might use, such as daylight or temperature, can be unreliable, as it might also be windy or raining, which would reduce pollinator presence.

“These scents are also used by insects that want to eat or lay eggs on the plant, so increasing their chances of only attracting pollinators is vital.”

The research was carried out by scientists from the University of Bristol, Rothamsted Research, and Cardiff University.

The electrical charge on a bumblebee – somewhere in the region of 120 picoCoulombs (pC) – is incredibly small but the team found a charge of 600 pC, or about the same as five bee visits, was enough to induce a species of violet petunia, Petunia integrifolia, to markedly release more scent.

Using specially constructed foraging arenas, the team were able to measure the electrical charge carried by each bee, as well as the amount of the main attractive chemical, benzaldehyde, released by the flowers in response to visits by bees.

Pollinators have long been known to carry positive electric charges, but this is the first demonstration of plants using this to their advantage (Clara Montgomery/University of Bristol/PA)
To help distinguish between a flower’s response to the mechanical stimulus of a bee landing and the electrical stimulus, scent release was also measured in a subset of petunias that were touched with either a grounded metal rod or an electrically charged nylon ball.

Flowers visited by free-flying bumblebees exhibited a significant increase in volatile production. By contrast, flowers touched with an electrically grounded metal rod did not show such increases.

When touched with the electrically charged ball, with a charge equivalent to about five bee visits, the scent emissions from petunia flowers were significantly increased again – roughly doubling the average volume of scent.

Pollinators have long been known to carry positive electric charges, but this is the first demonstration of plants using this to their advantage.

“Frequent visits by charged pollinators to a flower would cause charge to build up, which might exceed a threshold for scent release,” said Dr Montgomery.

“Charge could therefore provide a useful indicator of how many pollinators are in the area, allowing the plant to assess the real time potential for pollen dispersal.

“Current understanding of the electric charges carried by different insect species is very low and the influence of electric fields on all biological systems is often poorly understood and hard to quantify.”

– The study, Bumblebee electric charge stimulates floral volatile emissions in Petunia integrifolia but not in Antirrhinum majus, is published in the journal The Science of Nature.

