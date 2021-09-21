Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It’s not comfortable’ being a pantomime villain, admits Bryson DeChambeau

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 4.57pm Updated: September 21 2021, 5.14pm
Bryson DeChambeau is preparing to make his second Ryder Cup appearance (Richard Sellers/PA)
Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau admits he is not comfortable with some of the abuse he gets as golf’s latest pantomime villain but hopes the Ryder Cup will show his detractors who he really is.

His scientific approach to adding huge distance to his drives has alienated many people while the long-running animosity with team-mate Brooks Koepka has seen most fans side with the latter, with DeChambeau often taunted with catcalls of “Brooksie” when playing tournaments.

That partisanship will be directed at the European team this week playing in front of an almost entirely-American home crowd and with the spectators’ focus on the ‘enemy’ the 2020 US Open champion hopes it will give fans a chance to see him in a different light.

Brooks Koepka (left) and Bryson DeChambeau (second left)
Brooks Koepka (left) and Bryson DeChambeau (second left) have clashed on a number of occasions (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“No matter what, we’re all humans at the end of the day. You can have a lot of armour and you can protect yourself with people around you and all that,” he said of the abuse he has received.

“Sure, there are times where it’s not comfortable, but there’s also times where it fuels me.

“I’ve got a brass chest. I’ve taken a lot of heat. But I’m OK with it and I understand I’m in the place where I’m at and it’s going to be that way moving forward.

“I’m not trying to change anybody’s perception, all I’m trying to do is showcase what I can do for the game of golf. Whether people like it or not, that’s their interpretation of it.

“I’m going to do is my absolute best to show people who I truly am and whatever people think about me is not important, it’s about the team this week.”

DeChambeau sought to play down his dispute with Koepka, insisting it had been fuelled by people other than themselves.

“A lot of this social media stuff has definitely been driven by a lot of external factors, not necessarily us two,” he added.

“We had some great conversations Tour Championship week (earlier this month) when we had dinner, and then I sat down and had dinner with him last night and it was fine.

“I think there may be something fun coming up here moving forward, but won’t speak too much more on that.”

DeChambeau does not intend to rein in his big-hitting tendencies at Whistling Straits and, if anything, he believes the format may even allow him to have a go at smashing it further.

The 28-year-old has been striving to consistently produce a ball speed over 200mph and while the margin for error in regular tournaments makes that difficult, in matchplay fourballs it could play into his hands.

“I would say hopefully I can get out on the golf course 200mph ball speed with a 45-inch driver. That would be really nice,” he said.

“There’s a whole list of holes where it’s going to be a huge advantage, I hope, if I’m hitting it in the fairway.”

