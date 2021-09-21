Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021
News / UK & World

Military help called in to assist Welsh Ambulance Service

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 5.27pm
Members of the British Army during training to support the Welsh Ambulance Service (PA)
The Ministry of Defence is to be asked for military help to assist the Welsh Ambulance Service, the Welsh Government has said.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the Welsh Government had received a formal request from the Welsh Ambulance Service for support.

This request has been endorsed and will now be passed onto the Ministry of Defence, the First Minister told Plenary.

In response, the Conservatives said it was an acknowledgement the Welsh Ambulance Service was “in crisis”.

North West Wales Slate Landscape gets heritage status
Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Drakeford told Senedd members: “Through the whole of the pandemic, every time we have received a request of that sort from the health service, we have always endorsed it.

“We then have to send it on, because the decision rests with the Ministry of Defence as to whether or not to approve that application.

“Over the course of the pandemic, most applications have been approved, but not all. So, it’s not a rubber-stamping exercise.

“The Ministry of Defence look at it and they decide whether or not they are able to help.

“That will be the stage we will be at next, making sure that we make the best possible application to the Ministry of Defence and hoping that they will be able to offer us the help that they have offered us in very large measure during the course of the pandemic.”

Mr Drakeford was responding to a question from Andrew RT Davies, the leader of the Conservative group in the Senedd.

Mr Davies said: “I am pleased, and I am sure people across Wales will be pleased, the First Minister and his colleagues have finally opened their eyes and realised that our ambulance service is in crisis and stretched ridiculously thin.

“Drafting in the Army will give our ambulance staff the help they need during these challenging times, but it is a shame this Labour-led Welsh Government didn’t get the ball rolling sooner.

“The Secretary of State for Wales wrote to the health minister more than a week ago offering the assistance of the Army, but ministers are only now springing into action.

“However, I am pleased that the wheels are now in motion, as I was starting to think that this Welsh Government was in denial about just how much pressure the ambulance service is under.”

