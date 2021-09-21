Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Murder inquiry launched after attack at Cotswolds pub

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 5.58pm
Bourton-on-the-Water, Cotswolds (PA)
Bourton-on-the-Water, Cotswolds (PA)

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following an assault outside a Cotswolds pub, police said.

Colin Leslie, 51, sustained serious injuries in the incident at the Kingsbridge pub in Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire on August 28 and died a week later.

Gloucestershire Police said a 52-year-old man from London has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

An investigation was launched after it was reported that a man had been punched and fallen unconscious following an altercation.

Mr Leslie, from Cheltenham, was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with head injuries but died eight days after the incident.

In a statement released by police, his family paid tribute to him.

“Colin was a dearly loved son, father, brother, partner and uncle,” they said.

“Colin was always a happy guy who was well known to everyone and who touched so many lives.

“We as a family are absolutely heartbroken that he has been tragically taken from us like this. Our lives without Colin will never be the same again.”

Detectives are continuing to ask for anyone who has not already spoken to officers to get in contact.

“Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was there and may have filmed the incident on their mobile phone,” a force spokesman added.

