Murder inquiry launched after attack at Cotswolds pub

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following an assault outside a Cotswolds pub, police said.

Colin Leslie, 51, sustained serious injuries in the incident at the Kingsbridge pub in Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire on August 28 and died a week later.

Gloucestershire Police said a 52-year-old man from London has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

An investigation was launched after it was reported that a man had been punched and fallen unconscious following an altercation.

Mr Leslie, from Cheltenham, was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with head injuries but died eight days after the incident.

In a statement released by police, his family paid tribute to him.

“Colin was a dearly loved son, father, brother, partner and uncle,” they said.

“Colin was always a happy guy who was well known to everyone and who touched so many lives.

“We as a family are absolutely heartbroken that he has been tragically taken from us like this. Our lives without Colin will never be the same again.”

Detectives are continuing to ask for anyone who has not already spoken to officers to get in contact.

“Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was there and may have filmed the incident on their mobile phone,” a force spokesman added.