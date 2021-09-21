Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
I’m always up for the Ryder Cup, says Sergio Garcia

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 6.54pm
Sergio Garcia is hoping to lead another European Ryder Cup charge (Richard Sellers/PA)
Sergio Garcia feels he comes alive as a player when the Ryder Cup comes around.

The Spaniard, the competition’s record points-scorer with 25.5, is set to play in the event for a 10th time at Whistling Straits this week after earning one of European captain Padraig Harrington’s wildcard picks.

The 41-year-old has missed playing in the contest just once, in 2010, since making his debut as a 19-year-old in 1999 and has been a member of six winning sides.

  • Previous appearances: 9
  • Team wins: 6
  • Matches played: 41
  • Matches won: 22
  • Points won: 25.5

Garcia had been in poor form in the build-up to the last event in Paris three years but produced an inspired display to help Europe to victory.

Asked about the secret of his success, Garcia said: “I don’t know. I’ve had Ryder Cups where I’ve come into them playing really well and I’ve done well, and then there’s Ryder Cups where I’ve come maybe not feeling quite as well and I seem to hit a switch when I get here.

“Obviously the excitement that I get when I come into the Ryder Cups, it’s something that I can’t describe. I can’t tell you what happens, but it happens. It’s just love for it.

“It just comes down to challenging yourself every match. It’s fun to me, the energy that you feel – not only with the crowds but with your partners and with your team-mates and stuff like that.

“It’s something very unique, and it seems to drive me to a higher level, I guess.”

Harrington will hope Garcia can again deliver but, while the Spaniard’s statistics mark him out as an opponent to be feared, he concedes they do not count for anything once play begins.

“I don’t think it means anything once you step up there,” said the 2017 Masters champion.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m very proud of it but once you step on that first tee it’s not about you, it’s about the team.

“I’d rather be 0-5 and win the Ryder Cup than 5-0 and lose it. That’s not going to change.

“The most important thing is that Europe plays well, that we give ourselves the best chance to win the Cup, and that’s the goal.”

Garcia has helped Europe win the Ryder Cup six times
Garcia has helped Europe win the Ryder Cup six times (David Davies/PA)

Europe are likely to face a hostile atmosphere as they attempt to defend the crown in Wisconsin with visiting supporters largely prevented from travelling amid the pandemic.

Garcia does not believe that will necessarily be a problem.

“The good thing is that you can use that energy of the public too,” he said. “Even if it is not towards you, you can use it to your advantage.”

