Morale-boosting Metz win for Andy Murray

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 8.57pm Updated: September 21 2021, 10.09pm
Andy Murray reached the second round of the Moselle Open (John Walton/PA)
Andy Murray came on strong to sink home favourite Ugo Humbert and advance to the second round of the Moselle Open in Metz.

The Scot looked set to pay the price for failing to convert a series of break point chances before he found his range to dispatch the world number 26 4-6 6-3 6-2.

Murray had pushed world number three Stefano Tsitsipas to five sets in the first round of the US Open last month, before a low-key defeat in a Challenger in Rennes last week.

Andy Murray built on his fine US Open performance last month (Seth Wenig/AP)

And the manner of his display against the accomplished Humbert ought to give him plenty of encouragement that he can finish another difficult season on a high.

Murray said: “I can play much better than that so that was positive.

“The US Open I felt I played a good match and lost. These are the matches that are really important to build confidence, to win when you are not playing your best tennis.

“I don’t think I’ve played that well recently, but my body has been good and even not playing my best I created opportunities to win sets and put myself in good positions against top players. There’s no question I can play better so that for me has been most satisfying.”

Murray, a finalist in Metz in 2007, fell a set behind when Humbert seized his first opportunity with a flashing stop-volley to break for a 5-4 advantage, then served out for the set.

Murray dug himself out of a hole at 3-3 in the second set, before seizing on an increasing number of errant forehands from his opponent to take his ninth break point opportunity and, like Humbert, duly serve out for the set.

AEGON International 2017 – Day Six – Devonshire Park
Vasek Pospisil is up next for Andy Murray in Metz (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Seemingly shrugging off any lingering fitness concerns, Murray roared into a double-break advantage at the start of the decider to silence the fans who had cheered Humbert to his early advantage.

Saving two break points at 4-1, then another two games later with a brilliant backhand pass, Murray ultimately served out to set up a second-round clash with Vasek Pospisil.

