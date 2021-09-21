Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021
News / UK & World

England thrash Luxembourg 10-0 to continue thumping start under Sarina Wiegman

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 9.34pm Updated: September 21 2021, 9.38pm
England smashed 10 goals past Luxembourg (John Walton/PA)
England smashed 10 goals past Luxembourg (John Walton/PA)

Ellen White, Alex Greenwood and Millie Bright each scored twice as England recorded another enormous win in their World Cup qualifying group by thrashing Luxembourg 10-0.

Four days on from beating North Macedonia 8-0 at St Mary’s in their first match under new boss Sarina Wiegman, the Lionesses notched four times in the first half at the Stade de Luxembourg.

White netted twice as she moved to within three of the team’s all-time goals record and Nikita Parris and Greenwood also got on the scoresheet.

Centre-back Greenwood then made it 5-0 early in the second half and an own goal and a Bright header further extended the advantage.

England stormed to double figures late on after defender Bright, Rachel Daly and substitute Beth England all scored in stoppage time.

Demi Stokes, Greenwood, White and Parris had already had efforts saved when White put England – wearing black armbands as a tribute to the late Jimmy Greaves – ahead in the 12th minute, stretching to touch in Lauren Hemp’s cross from the left.

Five minutes later, White was on the scoresheet again to make it 2-0, shooting low into the corner after being teed up Fran Kirby to take her to 43 England goals, three shy of Kelly Smith’s record.

  • Kelly Smith - 46
  • Kerry Davis - 44
  • Ellen White - 43

Kirby, having seen a shot kept out by goalkeeper Lucie Schlime, then delivered a corner in the 27th minute that Luxembourg failed to clear and Parris headed in for number three.

Ella Toone was denied by Schlime and Kirby lofted an attempt over as the one-way traffic continued, before the fourth arrived with eight minutes of normal to go to the interval – another Kirby corner being headed by the hosts only as far Greenwood, who volleyed in.

It took only two minutes of the second half for the visitors to score again, Greenwood notching her second with a deflected strike.

Wiegman replaced White, Greenwood and Hemp with England, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Beth Mead, and Mead swiftly made her mark as a firm strike was diverted into her own net by Luxembourg by defender Jessica Berscheid in the 62nd minute.

Bright subsequently shot over the bar, then registered her first England goal with a 79th-minute header following Mead’s free-kick.

In the late flurry that saw Wiegman’s side surpass their tally from Friday, Bright nodded in another, Daly – whose father died a few days before the North Macedonia match – made it 9-0 and England’s tap-in completed the rout.

