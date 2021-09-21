Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘We are not able to build enough’ – Tottenham boss plays down Harry Kane issues

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 10.35pm
Nuno Espirito Santo does not think Harry Kane’s problems are down to the team not creating enough (David Davies/PA)
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo insists Harry Kane’s struggles this season are to do with the team.

The England captain is yet to find his form after being embroiled in a summer transfer saga where he was intent on joining Manchester City.

As a result he returned late to pre-season training, missed the opening game of the season and has looked a shadow of the player that won the Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker awards last term.

He has yet to score in four Premier League games, has had fewer touches in the opposition box than Liverpool defender Joel Matip and recently went through his first ever 90 minutes without having a shot in the 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace on September 11.

The 28-year-old has not been helped by Spurs’ considerable lack of attacking threat as their XG (expected goals ratio) is the lowest in the division, scoring just once from open play in five games.

Nuno, who returns to Molineux for the second time in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup third-round clash with Wolves, said that Kane was not the problem.

“The realisation that we are not able to build enough situations is the problem that we have,” the Portuguese said.

“All individual situations that happen with the players – touches, actions – are a product of the team.

“At the same time we’ve got to analyse and we look at the problems we have in defence.

“It’s the same approach in terms of analysing the situation. It has to do with the team. Our main focus must always be the team.”

It was a rosy start to the season for Spurs as, despite the Kane saga rumbling on in the background, they won their opening three league games and Nuno was named August’s manager of the month.

A frenetic international break, with a number of players affected by injury or quarantine issues, was followed by back-to-back 3-0 defeats, which have curbed the positivity.

Nuno believes hard work is the key to getting back on track.

“We are on it. We are working hard. We are aware that we have problems we have to improve on,” he said.

“The energy is exactly the same. Of course when things are well, you smile, you’re happy. This is life. But my energy? It’s always the same.

“On Sunday (against Chelsea) we had fitness problems because naturally players that are away, that was our decision to put them to play, they were in Croatia, players returning from injuries with not too much training.

“If you want to be accurate in your analysis, it’s not enough to do with the physicality of the team. It has to do with individual aspects. How do we solve that?

“We don’t have too much time on the training ground. Let’s use the competition and let’s manage our squad properly.”

