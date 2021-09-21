Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brentford boss Thomas Frank gives four-goal Marcus Forss ’10 out of 10′

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 10.40pm
Thomas Frank’s Brentford hammered Oldham (Ashley Western/PA)
Brentford boss Thomas Frank gave Marcus Forss “10 out of 10” for his four-goal performance against Oldham.

Finnish striker Forss starred as Brentford battered the lowly Latics 7-0 in a Carabao Cup mismatch.

The 22-year-old filled his boots against the hapless visitors, who lie rock-bottom of the English Football League and played like it.

Yoane Wissa found the net twice, including a spectacular seventh, on a comfortable night for the Bees.

Frank said: “I’m really pleased with the performance and the attitude was bang on from the first second, and not only because we scored after three minutes.

“We kept going throughout the game, throughout the 90 minutes, which says a lot about the mentality of these players, and then we scored some fantastic goals.

“Marcus is doing all he can every day in training, and he’s a really good player.

“He scored four really good goals. I guess that needs to be a 10 out of 10.”

A tough task for the visitors got instantly tougher when they gave away a penalty with less than two minutes on the clock.

Carl Piergianni tripped Wissa in the area and Forss stepped up to tuck away the spot-kick.

Forss, leading the line with regular strike duo Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo on the bench,  doubled Brentford’s lead after a quarter of an hour, tucking in the rebound after Wissa’s curling shot came back off the far post.

Wissa went close with a flick which grazed the crossbar, but he got on the scoresheet with a neat finish after a fine through-ball from Mathias Jensen.

It was hard not to feel sorry for Oldham when defender Raphael Diarra turned a cut-back by Saman Ghoddos into his own net, and Forss completed his hat-trick moments later to make it five before half-time.

Forss took his personal tally to four, and Brentford’s to six, on the hour when he tucked away a cross from Mads Roerslev and Wissa scored the goal of the night with an acrobatic overhead kick to complete the rout.

