Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Bielsa pleased for youngsters as Leeds edge past Fulham on ‘difficult night’

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 10.47pm
Marcelo Bielsa admitted it was a difficult night (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Marcelo Bielsa admitted it was a difficult night (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Marcelo Bielsa admitted his Leeds players had endured a “difficult” evening after they edged past Fulham 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out in their Carabao Cup clash at Craven Cottage.

Neither side had been able to find a breakthrough in normal time, and after five penalties each there was still nothing to separate the sides with both successfully converting three apiece.

Teenager Stuart McKinstry scored for Leeds to make it 6-5, but Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz was unable to convert, leaving Leeds to progress.

“It was difficult for us. We conceded too many chances to the opponent,” Bielsa said. “It was difficult for all our players.”

McKinstry and Joe Gelhardt, 19, were selected by Bielsa to take penalties in the shoot-out, with both successful.

“They showed personality and character,” he said. “Gelhardt had missed his last two penalties and took on board the responsibility and managed to score and McKinstry also had to take one in the most decisive moments and they showed character.”

Marco Silva believes his Fulham side deserved more from the match itself but could not fault his players.

“When I made 11 changes in the starting XI and I saw our team match our opponent like we did this evening – of course I’m not happy with the result – like all of us I think we deserved something more from the game,” Silva said.

“But the result is what it is, but we have to be proud of our players and what they did and how they played for the 95 minutes, with very good intensity in some moments of the game.

“Unfortunately in the penalties they were more competent than us, because for me it’s not just a matter of luck or not.

“But I’m proud of what we did and our players.

“The ball went to the crossbar of the post and we lost in penalties as well, but by working the way that we are doing and the way that we will keep doing, the good moments will come for us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier