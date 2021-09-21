Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
QPR stun Everton and Stoke ease past Watford in Carabao Cup shocks

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 11.07pm
Charlie Austin scored twice for QPR against Everton (Nigel French/PA).
QPR sent Everton crashing out of the Carabao Cup as they beat the Premier League side 8-7 on penalties following a 2-2 draw at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Charlie Austin headers saw the Championship side lead twice in the first half, with replies coming from Lucas Digne and then Andros Townsend shortly after the break.

The subsequent shoot-out saw every penalty scored up to goalkeeper Seny Dieng saving Tom Davies’ effort in sudden death at 7-7 and Jimmy Dunne then converted to send the hosts through to the last 16.

There was another victory for a second-tier outfit against top-flight opposition as Stoke won 3-1 at Watford.

Sam Clucas and Josh Tymon both stuck late on after Watford’s Ashley Fletcher had cancelled out Nick Powell’s opener.

Holders Manchester City made comfortable progress in the end as they won 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium against League One Wycombe, who took a shock lead in the 22nd minute through Brandon Hanlan.

Kevin De Bruyne equalised seven minutes later and efforts from Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden had City 3-1 up heading into the break. There were further goals in the second half from Ferran Torres, Mahrez and Cole Palmer.

Cole Palmer (right) was among Manchester City's scorers against Wycombe (Barrington Coombs/PA).
Liverpool won 3-0 at Norwich, with Takumi Minamino scoring in each half.

After Minamino’s fourth-minute finish, Christos Tzolis had the chance to equalise from the penalty spot just before half-time but saw his spot-kick saved by Caoimhin Kelleher.

Divock Origi made it 2-0 shortly after the interval and Minamino added his second in the 80th minute.

Southampton got past Sheffield United 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Bramall Lane, with Fraser Forster saving kicks from Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie in the shoot-out.

Enda Stevens had put the Championship hosts 1-0 up after eight minutes before strikes from Ibrahima Diallo and Mohammed Salisu turned the game on its head. McBurnie then levelled things up in the 66th minute.

Leeds were taken to penalties as well before getting past Fulham at Craven Cottage, winning 6-5 after a 0-0 draw, with Rodrigo Muniz producing a decisive miss in the shoot-out.

Marcus Forss scored four times, including a penalty, as Brentford thrashed Oldham 7-0 at home, with Yoane Wissa netting twice and Raphael Diarra scoring an own goal.

Jay Rodriguez also registered four goals in Burnley’s 4-1 home victory over Rochdale, who went in front early in the second half via Jake Beesley.

Elsewhere, Preston beat Cheltenham 4-1 at Deepdale and Sunderland were 2-0 victors at Wigan.

