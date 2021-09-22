Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK & World

Inquest to take place into Yorkshire Ripper’s death

By Press Association
September 22 2021, 2.51am
University Hospital of North Durham (PA)
An inquest into the death of serial killer Peter Sutcliffe will take place on Wednesday, examining the last 17 days of his life.

Sutcliffe, also known as the Yorkshire Ripper, died aged 74 from Covid-19 on November 13 2020 after falling ill on October 27.

He had been serving a life sentence at HMP Frankland in Durham for the murders of 13 women in the 1970s, but was later transferred to the University Hospital of North Durham, where he died.

Before he was caught in 1980, his killing spree terrified much of northern England.

Yorkshire Ripper dies
Twelve of the 13 victims of Peter Sutcliffe (PA)

Sutcliffe, who later changed his name to Coonan, had been suffering from increasing breathlessness and needed additional levels of oxygen before his death.

The inquest will be held by Assistant Senior Coroner for County Durham Crispin Oliver at Crook Civic Centre.

He will hear evidence from HMP Frankland, Spectrum, which provides healthcare for prisoners, pathologist Dr Clive Bloxham, and Detective Sergeant Alistair Rogowski, from Durham Police.

He said the death in custody was from natural causes, does not have Human Rights Act implications and will not require a jury hearing.

Sutcliffe’s next of kin, his ex-wife Sonia, is aware of the proceedings and will be invited to make a statement.

The serial killer tested positive for coronavirus on November 5, and had been suffering from diabetes and heart disease, known risk factors for Covid-19.

He received palliative care before he died and a post-mortem examination confirmed severe heart disease, including stenosis of three coronary arteries, with the cause of death being Covid-19.

