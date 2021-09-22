Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police appeal over four children missing with father and grandmother

By Press Association
September 22 2021, 11.09am Updated: September 22 2021, 8.00pm
Zinayah Jackman, two; Marley Jackson, six; Zeah Jackman, seven; and Tyler Jackman, 11, have gone missing with their father and grandmother (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Police have appealed for help to find four children who have gone missing with their father and grandmother.

The siblings, aged between two and 11, were last seen on September 16 leaving their home in Islington, north London.

Detectives believe Tyler Jackman, 11, Zeah Jackman, seven, Marley Jackson, six, and two-year-old Zinayah Jackman are with their father Zion Jackman and their grandmother Una Dolan.

Zion Jackman and Una Dolan
The family has links to Essex and the West Midlands.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley, who is leading the investigation, said: “It is absolutely crucial that we ensure the welfare of these young children.

“If you have seen them since their disappearance or know of their current whereabouts it is imperative that you come forward and tell my investigation team.

“My key priority is guaranteeing the safety of the children. Robust action will be taken if we become aware of any person intentionally assisting or facilitating their continued disappearance.

Zion Jackman
“I would encourage any person who wishes to come forward anonymously to do so. I can assure you that all information provided will be immediately followed up.”

Anyone who sees the children should call 999, and anyone with other information on where they are can call police on 101, or the Missing People charity on 116000, giving the reference number 21MIS027940.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

