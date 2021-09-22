Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government told to confront tech giants about videos that trigger epileptic fits

By Press Association
September 22 2021, 6.34pm
MPs were warned of the potential deadly consequences (Tim Goode/PA)
MPs were warned of the potential deadly consequences (Tim Goode/PA)

The Government is being pushed by an MP to confront social media giants about potentially fatal videos designed to trigger epileptic fits.

Clare Pelham, chief executive of the Epilepsy Society, recently warned that epilepsy sufferers are “regularly” targeted on social media with flashing images, describing them as “deliberate, hate-filled crimes”.

Last week, she told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee that the charity has been forced to recruit a person dedicated to finding and reporting posts intended to cause fits.

In response, Committee chair Julian Knight has written to new Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries urging the Government to take immediate action and not wait for it to be included in the Online Safety Bill.

Julian Knight
Julian Knight wrote to the Digital Secretary saying Government should not wait the Online Safety Bill to address the issue (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

“Sending a video designed to trigger an epileptic fit, carrying the potential to be fatal, is completely unacceptable,” Mr Knight said.

“The main platforms should not allow this to happen and and should be ordered to investigate a technical solution to ensure that people with epilepsy do not risk their health simply by opening a message online.

“We urge Secretary of State Nadine Dorries to hold social media companies to account on this matter – it should not have to await consideration in the Online Safety Bill.”

More than half a million people in the UK have epilepsy – around one in 100 people – according to the charity.

