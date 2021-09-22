Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Meghan Trainor tells of battle with panic disorder

By Press Association
September 22 2021, 6.40pm
Meghan Trainor has recalled her first panic attack (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Meghan Trainor has recalled her first panic attack (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Meghan Trainor has revealed she has been battling a panic disorder and is taking antidepressants.

The All About That Bass singer and former coach on The Voice UK, 27, said she had her first panic attack during a live television appearance in 2016.

She told US magazine People she was on CBS This Morning with presenter Gayle King to announce the Grammy nominees when the attack happened.

She said: “I was announcing the nominees, and I was vibrating. I felt like I was going to pass out on live television.

“I was like, ‘What’s happening? I must be dying.’

The Voice UK 2020 Launch Photocall – London
Meghan Trainor has recalled having her first panic attack (Ian West/PA)

“As soon as they said ‘Cut,’ I went offstage and was [gasping for air] in front of everyone.

“Gayle was my email buddy after that and always checked in on me.

“I was so embarrassed and apologised, but she made everything so much better for me. She’s an angel on this earth.”

A few months later, Trainor, who is married to Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, had a second surgery for vocal cord haemorrhaging, and while she was on vocal rest, she worried she would never sing again.

She said: “I was in a dark place, I had everything I wanted – I had the love of my life – but mentally and physically I felt ill.”

After multiple trips to hospital for physical symptoms, Trainor was diagnosed with panic disorder.

She said: “Some nights I remember I ate a bunch of food, then I got scared, and I was like, ‘I need to go to the emergency room because I’m allergic to what I just ate.’

“The doctor came in, looked really sad, and was like, ‘Have you ever heard of a panic attack?’

“I was like, ‘No, no, no, I’m having an allergic reaction. If you just look in the back of my throat, it’s closing.’

“That was my first lesson on what a panic attack can do to you.”

Trainor said medication and therapy have been a big help, adding: “With the panic [attacks], you literally feel like you’re vibrating non-stop. But everything just got quiet, and I was back to my normal self.

“I’m not ashamed to say I’m on antidepressants.

“That medicine saved me, saved my life, saved my career. I’m back better than ever.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]