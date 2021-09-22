Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Five arrested in early morning raids after £190m cocaine seizure

By Press Association
September 22 2021, 7.15pm
Officers during early morning raids in County Durham on Wednesday. (National Crime Agency/PA)
Five people have been arrested in dawn raids after a luxury yacht was stopped with 2.3 tonnes of cocaine on board.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said four men aged between 28 and 57 and one woman aged 53 were held on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and money laundering in an early morning operation in Hartlepool, County Durham, on Wednesday.

During the searches around £30,000 in cash was recovered, and a sixth man, aged 51, was arrested on suspicion of growing cannabis.

The operation comes after Border Force stopped the Jamaican-flagged Kahu 80 miles off the Plymouth coast on September 9 in an operation also involving the Australian Federal Police, and seized cocaine worth £190m.

The yacht Kahu that was stopped by Border Force and the Australian Federal Police on September 9.
Six men, one Briton and five Nicaraguans, have already been charged with drugs trafficking over the seizure.

Gavin Heckles, NCA operations manager, said: “The National Crime Agency is working with domestic and international partners to investigate this organised crime group from top to bottom.

“Class A drugs wreck lives and can devastate communities – fighting their importation and distribution through the UK is a priority for us.”

Cleveland Police and the North East Regional Serious Organised Crime Unit also took part in the early morning raids on Wednesday.

Chief Inspector Rachel Stockdale, from Cleveland, said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we work with partners to target the organised criminals profiting from this trade.

“We’d encourage anyone concerned about drugs activity to speak to the police, your local information, however small, could be crucial to ongoing investigations.”

