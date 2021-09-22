Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Researchers discover why children may dislike broccoli

By Press Association
September 22 2021, 7.44pm
Researchers discover why children may dislike broccoli (Nick Ansell/PA)
Researchers discover why children may dislike broccoli (Nick Ansell/PA)

Why children turn their noses up at broccoli and Brussels sprouts may be down to bacteria in their mouths, a new study suggests.

Rather than just being fussy eaters, research indicates there could be a scientific reason for youngsters, and adults, disliking a group of vegetables known as brassica vegetables, which also include cauliflower, kale and cabbage.

Enzymes from these vegetables and from bacteria in saliva can produce unpleasant odours in the mouth.

But while children often refuse the vegetables, it appears adults can learn to tolerate the odours over time.

Writing in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, researchers found that parents and their children have similar levels of the odours, suggesting they share the same sort of microbiomes – bacteria – in the mouth.

They also found that high levels cause children to dislike the vegetables.

“Interactions between brassica vegetables and human saliva can affect in-mouth odour development, which in turn may be linked to individual perception and liking,” they said.

“It is an intriguing finding that there was a significant relationship between related adult/child pairs.

Brussels sprouts
Brassica vegetables include Brussels sprouts (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Other research groups have found significant relationships between the salivary microbiome of parents and children, especially mothers and children.”

According to scientists, brassica vegetables contain a compound called S-methyl-ʟ-cysteine sulfoxide that produces potent, sulphurous odours when acted upon by an enzyme in the plant.

This is also the case for the same enzyme produced by bacteria in some people’s oral bacteria.

While previous studies have shown adults have varying levels of this enzyme in their saliva, it was not known whether this is true for children and if it influences their food preferences.

In the study researchers identified the main compounds in raw and steamed cauliflower and broccoli that produce the odour.

They then asked 98 child and parent pairs, with children aged between six and eight, to rate the key odour compounds.

Cabbage
Scientists say that brassica vegetables contain a compound called S-methyl-ʟ-cysteine sulfoxide that produces potent, sulphurous odours when acted upon by an enzyme in the plant (Joe Giddens/PA)

Both children and adults least liked dimethyl trisulfide, which smells rotten, sulphurous and putrid.

The team then mixed saliva samples with raw cauliflower powder and analysed the types of compounds produced over time.

They found large differences between individuals, but that children usually had similar levels as their parents, which the researchers suggest is likely explained by similar microbiomes.

According to the study, children whose saliva produced high amounts of sulphur compounds disliked raw brassica vegetables the most, but this relationship was not seen in adults, who might learn to tolerate the flavour over time.

The results provide a new potential explanation for why some people like the vegetables and others, especially children, do not, the researchers say.

Damian Frank and colleagues conducted the research at CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]