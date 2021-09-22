Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kim Kardashian to host Saturday Night Live for first time

By Press Association
September 22 2021, 10.14pm
Kim Kardashian (Francis Specker/PA)
Kim Kardashian (Francis Specker/PA)

Kim Kardashian has announced she will host Saturday Night Live for the first time.

The reality TV star and businesswoman, 40, will appear on the late-night sketch show on October 9 with Halsey confirmed as the musical guest.

The programme also announced actors Owen Wilson, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis as hosts for the forthcoming series, which runs across next month.

Country star Kacey Musgraves, rapper Young Thug and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will also feature as musical acts.

Kardashian celebrated the news on her Instagram Stories, writing: “OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!”

A number of SNL episodes have poked fun at Kardashian and her extended family in recent years, with comedian Nasim Pedrad portraying her in a number of sketches.

Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper husband Kanye West, 44, in February, citing irreconcilable differences.

However, last month they reunited at a listening party for the rapper’s new album Donda.

The former couple raised eyebrows when Kardashian joined West while wearing a wedding dress.

