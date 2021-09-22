Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Government bids to lead the way on AI with 10-year ‘superpower’ plan

By Press Association
September 22 2021, 10.38pm
Ministers have launched the UK’s first National AI Strategy (Yui Mok/PA)
A 10-year artificial intelligence strategy has been outlined by the Government in a bid to make the UK a global science superpower and lead the way on how it should be regulated.

Ministers want to make the country a global leader in the governance of AI, as well as building confidence in the ever-growing technology, by publishing a white paper on possible regulation.

The move comes as the UK’s first National Artificial Intelligence Strategy was launched, alongside plans for a research and innovation programme designed to improve collaboration between researchers while boosting business and public sector adoption of AI.

Chris Philp, a minister in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said: “Artificial intelligence technologies generate billions for the economy and improve our lives.

“They power the technology we use on a daily basis and help save lives through better disease diagnosis and drug discovery.

“The UK already punches above its weight internationally and we are ranked third in the world behind the USA and China in the list of top countries for AI.

“Today we’re laying the foundations for the next 10 years’ growth with a strategy to help us seize the potential of artificial intelligence and play a leading role in shaping the way the world governs it.”

Among the plans, the Government intends to carry out a consultation on copyright and patents for AI developed in the UK, looking at new situations such as when the creator is a machine rather than a human.

The overall aim is to make the country an attractive place to work in AI-related industries, with clear rules and ethics.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser, said: “AI technologies have the capacity to fundamentally transform many aspects of the way we live and work.

“The UK is already a world leader in certain aspects of AI and this strategy helps to define how to enhance those capabilities further to ensure that the UK can both develop and use AI for the benefit of citizens.”

