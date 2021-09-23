Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

German official slams online ‘incitement’ after mask killing

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 1.31am
Media and police in front of a petrol station in Idar-Oberstein, Germany. A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP)
Germany’s health minister has partly blamed “incitement” against the government’s pandemic rules on social media for the killing of a petrol station worker by a man who refused to wear a face mask.

A 49-year-old German man was arrested on Sunday over the the fatal shooting a day earlier in the western town of Idar-Oberstein. Authorities said the suspect told officers he rejected the measures against the coronavirus.

Germany Mask Killing
German Health Minister Jens Spahn partly blamed ‘incitement’ on social media for the killing (Annegret Hilse/Pool Photo via AP, file)

Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin that the suspect had initially gone home after being refused service for failing to wear a mask, only to return later and allegedly shoot the petrol station worker in the head.

“The question is, what is the environment, what are the circumstances in which such a crime can occur?” he asked. “This has a lot to do with the incitement, the hatred, that is posted on social media.”

A Twitter account linked to the suspect followed several prominent far-right politicians, including senior members of the Alternative for Germany party. Posts from the account, which was last used in October 2019, reflect a dislike for immigrants, climate activists and the government.

Spahn said chants of “Traitors!” heard at anti-lockdown protests during the pandemic could be seen by some as legitimising violence.

“Words eventually always become deeds,” he said.

Spahn called on Germans to speak up if friends, relatives or neighbours start spreading conspiracy theories about the pandemic.

“We must clearly and decisively say ‘no’ to any form of pandemic extremism,” he said.

Tributes were paid Wednesday to the petrol station worker, a 20-year-old student identified on condolence cards only by his first name, Alex.

