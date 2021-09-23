Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Croatian police identify woman found with memory loss on Adriatic island

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 2.18am
This undated photo provided by the Croatian Police shows an unidentified woman who was found on the Adriatic island of Krk on Sept. 12, 2021. Croatian police said Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 they are still working to establish the identity of a woman found over a week ago at a northern Adriatic Sea island with no recollection of who she is or where she came from. Police told the Associated Press they are searching the terrain and conducting numerous interviews with residents and tourists or anyone who has information about the woman discovered on the island of Krk on Sept. 12. (Croatian Police via AP)
Croatian police say they have established the identity of a woman who was found in a remote area on a northern Adriatic island with no recollection of who she was or where she came from.

Officers identified the woman as Daniela Adamcova, 57, from Slovakia.

They said her identity was established after receiving numerous tips from Croatia and abroad.

Croatian media said the tip that revealed her identity came from the US where she reportedly lived until 2015 before moving to Ireland.

Croatia Mystery Woman
(Croatian Police/AP)

She was reportedly a successful jewellery designer who ended up becoming homeless.

The woman was discovered on September 12 on Krk, sitting on a jagged rock close to the sea in a remote part of the island inhabited by bears.

Croatian media reported that she in English but could not give her name.

She did not have identification documents or a mobile phone, reports said.

Police released a photo showing a blonde woman with blue eyes and a bloodied face.

Croatian rescue services said she woman had spent a night at the sea shore and was found “exhausted and with light injuries and disoriented”.

The case drew attention in Croatia and internationally.

The woman has since been transferred to a hospital in the town of Rijeka.

Police described her condition as “stable” and said social services will take over once she is released from hospital.

