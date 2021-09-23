Croatian police identify woman found with memory loss on Adriatic island

Croatian police say they have established the identity of a woman who was found in a remote area on a northern Adriatic island with no recollection of who she was or where she came from.

Officers identified the woman as Daniela Adamcova, 57, from Slovakia.

They said her identity was established after receiving numerous tips from Croatia and abroad.

Croatian media said the tip that revealed her identity came from the US where she reportedly lived until 2015 before moving to Ireland.

(Croatian Police/AP)

She was reportedly a successful jewellery designer who ended up becoming homeless.

The woman was discovered on September 12 on Krk, sitting on a jagged rock close to the sea in a remote part of the island inhabited by bears.

Croatian media reported that she in English but could not give her name.

She did not have identification documents or a mobile phone, reports said.

Police released a photo showing a blonde woman with blue eyes and a bloodied face.

Croatian rescue services said she woman had spent a night at the sea shore and was found “exhausted and with light injuries and disoriented”.

The case drew attention in Croatia and internationally.

The woman has since been transferred to a hospital in the town of Rijeka.

Police described her condition as “stable” and said social services will take over once she is released from hospital.