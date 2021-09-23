Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Job well done for Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea edge out Aston Villa on penalties

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 3.12am
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel made sweeping changes from the Premier League win over Tottenham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel made sweeping changes from the Premier League win over Tottenham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Thomas Tuchel reflected on a job well done after his much-changed Chelsea side booked a place in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup with a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek made his first start of the season as one of 10 changes from Sunday’s 3-0 Premier League win at Tottenham.

With Villa having also utilised the squad, it took a while for the match to come to the boil.

Timo Werner’s first goal in 11 Chelsea games broke the deadlock early in the second half.

However, a thumping header from Villa’s 19-year-old striker Cameron Archer soon equalised and it remained 1-1 at full-time.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was the only man to keep his place from Sunday – and again provided the decisive moment, saving Marvelous Nakamba’s effort after Villa captain Ashley Young struck the bar.

Reece James delivered the winning spot-kick – sparing Ben Chilwell’s blushes after the England full-back also rattled the woodwork with his effort.

“It was a good game full of energy, good chances on both sides between two teams who tried everything to win,” Tuchel said on the Chelsea website.

“Aston Villa played very strong, like they did 10 days ago, and again today. We also did very good.

“It was a nice game to watch, to be in the stadium for. This is also part of what we do, to have entertainment.

“I’m happy because we won, it was a hard one, and now we have some competitive minutes in more players’ legs.”

Tuchel added: “We had many changes, the team had never played in this formation.

“This needs a bit of time on the field, but it was important we don’t expect too much in terms of how we create chances.

“We expected energy and teamwork, and this is what we got out of it, (as) with every minute we got more confident.”

Kepa added another shoot-out success to his UEFA Super Cup final exploits in coming off the bench to edge out Villarreal on spot-kicks in Belfast in August.

Tuchel said of the former Athletic Bilbao stopper: “Kepa is very strong at penalties. He has good experiences in shoot-outs so we focused on that, and tried our best.

“I’m happy the players kept their cool.

“It’s a nice win and I’m happy because it was a tough match, a hard cup fight, and it’s a good feeling to win.”

Chelsea v Aston Villa – Carabao Cup – Third Round – Stamford Bridge
Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer (right) equalised during the second half (Mike Egerton/PA)

Villa assistant boss Craig Shakespeare felt the players could leave Stamford Bridge proud of their own efforts.

“We’re disappointed to go out. We came here with a game plan and we picked a team that needed minutes,” Shakespeare said on www.avfc.co.uk.

“At times, Chelsea’s superiority in terms of possession meant we had to hang in there at times in the second half.

“The overall performance and chances we created, the lads can be very, very pleased with.

“However, they’re disappointed in the changing room to go out.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier