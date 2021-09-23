Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Netflix Britney Spears documentary promises to expose secrets of conservatorship

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 3.30am
Netflix has promised to expose secrets of Britney Spears's conservatorship in a new documentary (PA)
Netflix has promised to expose secrets of Britney Spears’s conservatorship in a new documentary (PA)

Netflix has promised to expose secrets of Britney Spears’s conservatorship in a new documentary.

Britney vs Spears will arrive on the streaming service on September 28 – the day before the latest court hearing into the controversial legal arrangement controlling her life and money.

A trailer for the documentary teases a confidential leaked report from someone allegedly close to the conservatorship.

“Britney’s never had one person she could trust, not mum, not dad,” one person says in the teaser.

Another adds: “Britney had a fear that her family would barge in and take everything.”

Spears, 39, has been under the conservatorship – an arrangement usually reserved for the very old or infirm – since 2008 after suffering a series of mental breakdowns.

Her father, Jamie, has been overseeing her estate, despite her protestations.

Britney vs Spears questions why the singer remains subject to the arrangement.

“What was going on inside the conservatorship? And why was she still in one if she was ‘OK’?” a voiceover asks.

The documentary claims there are “financial incentives” for Jamie, 69, and lawyers involved with the case.

“Britney made other people a lot of money,” the voiceover adds.

Britney vs Spears is directed by US filmmaker Erin Lee Carr. It is not clear whether or not the pop star had any involvement in the documentary.

It is not the first factual project exploring what has been described as the world’s most famous conservatorship.

Framing Britney Spears arrived earlier this year and was credited with galvanising wider public interest in the case.

In June, Spears made headlines around the world with emotive courtroom testimony in which she described the conservatorship as “abusive” and called for it to be terminated.

On the same day as Netflix shared the Britney vs Spears trailer, her lawyer said in a court filing  she still believes the conservatorship should be brought to an end.

That came after a shock move by Jamie earlier this month, where he asked a judge to consider terminating the arrangement.

