Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Second Afghan interpreter data breach uncovered at Ministry of Defence

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 4.18am
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace apologised for the initial breach (Victoria Jones/PA)
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace apologised for the initial breach (Victoria Jones/PA)

A second email data breach has been uncovered at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in the team responsible for relocating Afghan allies to the UK.

The BBC reported that dozens of people who may be eligible to come to the UK under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (Arap) were mistakenly copied into an email earlier this month.

However, their email addresses were visible to all recipients, rather than being blind-copied to protect their identity.

Under the Arap scheme any Afghans who assisted UK efforts in Afghanistan, such as interpreters, can apply to come to the UK due to their risk of persecution at the hands of the Taliban.

There are fears that they may be put further at risk by the breach if the information falls into the wrong hands.

Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan
Arrivals at RAF Brize Norton who have been evacuated from Afghanistan (Cpl Will Drummee RAF/MOD/Crown copyright)

The saga is the second of its kind after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told MPs on Tuesday a staff member had been suspended for the first breach.

The BBC reported the details of 55 people were included in the email referred to in the latest investigation.

An MoD spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of a data breach that occurred earlier this month by the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy team. This week, the Defence Secretary instigated an investigation into data handling within that team.

“Steps have now been taken to ensure this does not happen in the future. We apologise to those affected and extra support is being offered to them.”

It comes one day after Mr Wallace issued a House of Commons apology and told MPs he “immediately directed investigations” take place after the previous breach involving more than 250 people.

According to reports, some of those whose information has been released are in hiding from the Taliban after the militants took control of the battle-torn country last month.

Responding to an urgent question, Mr Wallace told the Commons: “I apologise to those Afghans affected by this data breach and with (the Home Office) we are now working with them to provide security advice.

“As I speak, the Minister for the Armed Forces (James Heappey) is in the region speaking to neighbouring countries to see what more we can do with both third countries and in-country applicants.

“It is an unacceptable level of service that has let down the thousands of members of the armed forces and veterans. On behalf of the Ministry of Defence, I apologise.

“I offer the reassurances that the scheme will continue to operate and bring people back to the United Kingdom for however many are eligible and however long it takes.”

Mr Wallace later confirmed Admiral Sir Ben Key, the commander of joint operations who led the planning and evacuation from Kabul, is leading the investigation and one person had been suspended.

It comes after documents identifying Afghan workers and job applicants were found on the ground at the British diplomatic mission in Kabul last month.

Mr Wallace said at the time: “Clearly it’s not good enough.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier