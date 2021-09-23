Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than 20% of UK children already vegan or would like to be – survey

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 4.58am
Children ‘are passionate about exploring alternative diets’, a survey suggests (David Davies/PA)
Children 'are passionate about exploring alternative diets', a survey suggests (David Davies/PA)

More than 20% of children in the UK are already vegan or would like to be and a further 21% would like to be vegetarian, a survey suggests.

Some 8% of children aged five to 16 are already following a vegan diet and 13% are vegetarian, the poll by BBC Good Food found.

Some 15% said they would like to be vegan and 21% want a vegetarian diet, the survey indicates.

The study also found 44% of children would like there to be no plastic packaging on food in 10 years’ time but only 37% think this will happen.

Christine Hayes, the editor of BBC Good Food, said: “It was fascinating to survey children’s eating habits, behaviours and opinions around food.

“The findings are revelatory and show that far from being fussy eaters, children want to take over the nation’s kitchens – baking and preparing meals, trying different kinds of foods.

“They are passionate about exploring alternative diets and methods of food production that could be more sustainable for the planet.”

Censuswide surveyed 1,004 children aged five to 16 in July and August.

