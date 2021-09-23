Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian star together in steamy Skims advert

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 5.14am
Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian reunited for a steamy underwear advert photoshoot (PA)
Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian reunited for a steamy underwear advert photoshoot.

Hollywood actress Fox, 35, and reality TV star Kardashian, 42, appeared topless to promote the SKIMS Cotton line.

The clothing company is owned by Kardashian’s sister, Kim.

Fox and Kardashian – who appeared together on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month – stripped off to matching black cotton underwear while covering their chests with their arms.

One of the pictures showed the pair face-to-face with an apple between their lips.

Another showed Kardashian feeding Fox cherries.

“And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music,” Kardashian captioned her favourite snaps on Instagram.

She added: “I had so much fun shooting with Megan for the campaign. SKIMS really is my favourite for my undies, bras and basics – I think I would say that even if Kim weren’t my sister!”

Fox wrote on social media: “Kourt, forever isn’t long enough.”

Fox and Kardashian’s partners – musicians Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker – are also close friends.

