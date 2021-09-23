Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ashley Graham shows off baby bump after twins reveal

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 8.27am
Ashley Graham (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
Ashley Graham (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Model Ashley Graham has shown off her growing baby bump after revealing she is expecting twins.

The US catwalk star, 33, announced she was pregnant in July and earlier this week told fans it was a double celebration as she is expecting two baby sons.

She showed off her growing bump in a new Instagram video, in which she can be seen dancing in a black bikini and baseball cap and joking she is “rocking the boys to sleep”.

(Ashley Graham/Instagram)

Graham and husband Justin Ervin are already parents to son Isaac, who they welcomed in January 2020.

In a touching video shared on Instagram, they captured the moment they learned they were expecting, as well as footage from an ultrasound appointment when they learned they were having twins.

Graham said with a laugh: “Are you serious?

“We’re going to have three boys?”

A delighted Ervin added: “You are kidding me!”

Graham, a body positivity campaigner, announced she was pregnant for the second time on social media.

She told her more than 14 million Instagram followers: “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories.

“I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

