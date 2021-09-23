Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry and Meghan to visit One World Trade Centre

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.53am Updated: September 23 2021, 1.55pm
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting New York’s One World Trade Centre on Thursday.

Harry and Meghan will join New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor of New York State Kathy Hochul at the skyscraper’s observatory.

One World Trade Centre was built on the site of the original twin towers and the visit comes just two weeks after the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

The One World Trade Centre dominates the Lower Manhattan skyline (John Walton/PA)

Harry and Meghan will also meet Mr de Blasio’s wife, the first lady of New York, writer and activist Chirlane McCray, and their son Dante de Blasio.

The Sussexes, who welcomed baby daughter Lili in June, are in New York to take part in a worldwide event on Saturday urging leaders to adopt a vaccine equity policy to help end the Covid-19 pandemic.

They are joining the 24-hour broadcast Global Citizen Live being staged in New York’s famous Central Park and around the world.

It is part of a number of shows being held in cities as varied as London to Lagos by the organisation Global Citizen, with artists like Ed Sheeran, Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Metallica and Coldplay scheduled to perform.

Meanwhile, Harry’s sustainable tourism initiative Travalyst has announced internet giant Google as a new partner.

Google joins firms including Booking.com, Skyscanner, Visa and Tripadvisor, and the coalition is working to help drive mass adoption of sustainability standards.

Travalyst said teaming up with Google represented a “significant step forward” in its mission.

Sally Davey, chief executive officer of Travalyst, said: “The Google travel team has committed globally to helping consumers make more sustainable travel choices, and their approach aligns strongly with Travalyst’s collaboration principles.”

Google’s chief sustainability officer Kate Brandt said the firm would build tools and technology to enable travellers and businesses to prioritise sustainability.

Searches on hotels, from this week, now include information on their sustainability efforts, with those meeting the standards having an “Eco-certified” badge next to their name.

