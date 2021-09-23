Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Detained Australian economist appears in Myanmar court

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 2.38pm
File image taken from video of Sean Turnell, an Australian economist who has appeared in court in Myanmar (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP, File)
An Australian economist who was arrested when Myanmar’s military seized power in February had appeared in court in the capital Naypyitaw, where he will be tried for violation of the official secrets law, his lawyer said.

Sean Turnell had been an adviser to the country’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, who was also arrested when her elected government was ousted by the army.

Suu Kyi and three of her former Cabinet ministers have also been charged under the law.

Violating the official secrets law carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

The exact details of Turnell’s alleged offence and those of the others charged have not been made public. Myanmar state television, citing government statements, has said the Australian academic had access to “secret state financial information” and had tried to flee the country.

Ye Lin Aung, one of Turnell’s lawyers, said he was also being prosecuted under the immigration law and that he is being held at a prison in Naypyitaw.

All the defendants except for Suu Kyi were present in the Dekkhina District Court in Naypyitaw. Suu Kyi appeared on a video link. They had been charged in Yangon in March, but the case was moved last week to the capital.

Turnell and the others appeared haggard, said Khin Maung Zaw, one of Suu Kyi’s lawyers. Turnell’s lawyer Ye Lin Aung said he appeared to be in good health as far as he could tell, and that the defendants were all masked and not allowed to consult directly with their lawyers.

The lawyers applied to the court for permission to meet their clients, and were told to submit applications, said Khin Maung Zaw.

Suu Kyi is being tried in Naypyitaw on five other charges. The cases against her, lodged at the behest of the military-installed government, are widely seen as an effort to discredit Suu Kyi and prevent her from returning to politics.

