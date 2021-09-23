Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho keen to get revenge on Brighton

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 9.08pm
Kelechi Iheanacho scored Leicester’s second goal at Millwall on Wednesday (Steven Paston/PA)
Kelechi Iheanacho is relishing the chance to get some revenge on Brighton after Leicester were drawn to face them in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The Foxes slipped to a 2-1 Premier League defeat on the south coast on Sunday but will welcome Graham Potter’s side to the King Power Stadium in the cup next month.

“This is a fantastic competition,” Iheanacho told LCTV.

“Hopefully we’ll get a chance to win games and get through and get to the end, but it will be a tough one also. Fingers crossed, we’re looking forward to the games.

“Hopefully we won’t get a cold night against Brighton again! It’ll be a good game. We’re looking forward to it.

“They’re really good this season. Hopefully we’ll give them a game at the King Power Stadium and we’ll get through.”

Goals from Ademola Lookman and Iheanacho sent Leicester through after a 2-0 win at Championship side Millwall.

“It was a sweet goal, a rocket, and we’re happy with that,” Iheanacho added about his stunning late strike.

“It was team work and we’re happy going into the next round. We put the work in. We defended really well and we got the first goal early in the second half.

“It was a really tough game. They’re a good side, they gave us a good game. It wasn’t easy in the first half, but in the second half the space was there. We got our chances and we saw it through.”

One bright spot for the injury-hit Lions was the performance of winger Connor Mahoney.

“I thought he played really well. It was as well as he’s played for us,” said manager Gary Rowett.

“We know Connor is a really talented player and what I’ve asked him to do is match that talent with work-rate and drive.”

