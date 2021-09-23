Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lancashire keep title hopes alive with thrilling one-wicket win over Hampshire

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.48pm
Lancashire’s Dane Vilas celebrates after hitting the winning runs (Martin Rickett/PA)
Lancashire kept their LV= Insurance County Championship title hopes alive after a nailbiting win over Hampshire.

A tense third day saw the Red Rose get over the line by one wicket to end Hampshire’s title bid.

Set a target of 196, Lancashire found themselves needing three to win when Mason Crane ran out Tom Bailey and then had Joe Weatherley caught behind to bring number 11 Matt Parkinson to the crease.

The leg-spinner negotiated two balls before Dane Vilas swept for four to claim the victory.

All eyes will now be on Edgbaston where Warwickshire, who will be crowned champions if they beat Somerset, ended day three on 179 for one with a lead of 157.

The hosts need to press on briskly with the bat on Friday to give themselves time to try to take 10 wickets on a batting-friendly surface.

Rob Yates is unbeaten on 72 and skipper Will Rhodes resumes on 42 not out.

A magnificent 153 from opener Adam Lyth left Nottinghamshire with work to do to finish the season with the win that could see them contest the Bob Willis Trophy next week.

Bowled out for 73 in their first innings, Yorkshire made 396 following on before Nottinghamshire could dismiss them for a second time.

Chasing 174 to win, the home side closed the third day needing 132 more on 42 for one.

Lancashire’s win means Nottinghamshire cannot be champions but victory would give them the chance to take them on at Lord’s by finishing second if Warwickshire fail to win.

Derbyshire condemned Sussex to the wooden spoon by claiming their first win of the season at Hove.

After enforcing the follow-on with a lead of 165, Derbyshire bowled Sussex out for 187 before knocking off the 23 required to win by nine wickets with more than a day to spare.

Jamie Smith scored a career-best 138 as Surrey dug in at the Kia Oval in search of a run-filled draw against Glamorgan.

Surrey, in reply to Glamorgan’s 672 for six declared, reached the end of day three on 387 for two, but the Welsh county will rue dropping Hashim Amla three times as he reached 87 not out.

Ollie Pope was unbeaten on 95, having dominated an unbroken stand of 140 in 40 overs for the third wicket with Amla, while Ryan Patel hit 10 fours in his 62 from 138 balls. Surrey will now aim to bat out the final day.

Worcestershire beat Leicestershire by 10 wickets to end Daryl Mitchell’s 17 seasons at the county on a winning note.

Leicestershire avoided an innings defeat but Mitchell and Jake Libby knocked off the 12 runs needed for victory.

The Division Three title race is going the distance after Kent reached 275 for five against Middlesex, with Ollie Robinson hitting 112.

The hosts, currently second, need another 98 to overhaul leaders Middlesex.

