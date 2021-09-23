Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Twitter rolls out tips feature globally and adds support for Bitcoin

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.48pm
The social network is also exploring non-fungible token authentication (Yui Mok/PA)
The social network is also exploring non-fungible token authentication (Yui Mok/PA)

Twitter is rolling out its tipping feature globally and will allow Bitcoin in its latest move to help creators generate an income via the platform.

After testing the feature with a small group of users in the US since May, the social network is now making it available to everyone.

The option will appear as a cash icon on profiles, which links up to several third party online payment services, including Cash App and Patreon.

Twitter said it would not take a cut from payments.

Twitter's tip feature
Twitter’s tip feature (Twitter/PA)

Cryptocurrency payments will also be enabled for the first time, using the Strike application built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network, which is currently only available to people in the US and El Salvador.

For the moment, tips will be limited to iOS, with Android set to follow soon.

“We want everyone on Twitter to have access to pathways to get paid,” Esther Crawford, Twitter’s staff product manager, said.

“Digital currencies that encourage more people to participate in the economy and help people send each other money across borders and with as little friction as possible help us get there.”

In a press briefing, the firm said it was also exploring a non-fungible token (NFT) authentication idea, which may appear as some form of stamp on people’s profiles, along with the ability to track and showcase their NFT ownership.

An NFT is a limited edition asset which is sold without any physical form via blockchain, effectively providing certification of ownership.

The tokens have been hailed as a way to sell digital artwork and assets.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier