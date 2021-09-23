Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Sabina Nessa

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.48pm
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of teacher Sabina Nessa (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of teacher Sabina Nessa, the Metropolitan Police said.

The suspect was arrested at an address in Lewisham on Thursday and is being questioned in custody.

The force also issued CCTV images of an unknown second man walking in Pegler Square, Kidbrooke, on the evening Ms Nessa was attacked, as well as an image of a silver vehicle they believe he has access to.

Investigators urgently want to speak to the man, and are asking anyone who recognises him or the vehicle to contact them immediately.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Our team have been working tirelessly to find the person responsible for Sabina’s murder and this has included an extensive trawl of CCTV, work which remains ongoing.

Police issue images to help find the killer of teacher Sabina Nessa
Police urged anyone who recognises the man in this image to contact them immediately (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“We would ask anyone – especially those in Kidbrooke and the wider area of Lewisham and Greenwich – to take a careful look at these images to check whether you know who this man is or have seen him over recent days.

“Any information as to his identity or whereabouts could be vital for our investigation so we are asking you to share this image far and wide to ensure as many people as possible see it.”

Ms Nessa, 28, had been walking to meet a friend at a pub in Kidbrooke, south east London, on Friday on a journey that should have taken just five minutes when she was fatally attacked near Cator Park.

Silver car
Police think the man they want to speak to has access to this silver car (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Her body was found near the OneSpace community centre at Kidbrooke Park Road in the Royal Borough of Greenwich at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

This is the second arrest the Metropolitan Police has made in connection with the attack.

On Saturday, detectives arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of murder, who was then released under further investigation.

Sabina Nessa’s last movements
(PA Graphics)

Ms Nessa’s cousin Zubel Ahmed said previously her parents are “inconsolable” after their loss.

In an interview with the BBC, he said: “We are all truly devastated. Her parents are absolutely shocked, they’re inconsolable still and understandably so, to hear of their daughter being taken away from them by some cowardly man is just horrific.

“She honestly was the most caring person, kindest, sweetest girl you could meet. Sabina’s heart was as good as gold, she never had a bad word to say about anyone. Her sister is going to miss her so much.”

