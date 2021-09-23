Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Serbian troops on alert on Kosovo border as tensions mount

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.48pm
Kosovo police officers walk to replace their colleagues near the northern border crossing of Jarinje (Visar Kryeziu/AP)
Serbia has raised the combat readiness of its troops on the border with Kosovo.

This comes amid increasing tensions with its breakaway former province, the Serbian defence minister said.

Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo were blocking the border for a fourth straight day to protest about a decision by Kosovo authorities to start removing Serbian licence plates from cars entering the country.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. (Laszlo Balogh/AP)

There are fears the latest incidents could unleash deeper tensions between the two Balkan foes.

Kosovo has deployed its special police force to the predominantly ethnic Serb-populated area of Kosovo to enforce the new rule. Serbia itself has for years been taking off registration plates from Kosovo-registered cars entering Serbia and Kosovo officials say the new rule is a tit-for-tat measure.

Serbian media reported that three Serb protesters had been severely beaten by Kosovo policemen, a claim vehemently denied by Kosovo authorities.

Belgrade described the alleged incident as use of “brutal force”. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he was “concerned” and warned that violence was unacceptable.

“We have made clear what are the boundaries by which we will tolerate violence by (Kosovo Prime Minister) Albin Kurti and his special forces,” state Serbian RTS TV quoted Vucic as saying.

“Both the Europeans and Americans know that. We have said very precisely what our next moves will be, and in which order they will be made,” he said.

Serbia is unlikely to intervene militarily in Kosovo, where thousands of international peacekeepers have been deployed since the 1998-99 war that stopped a bloody Serb crackdown against ethnic Albanians.

Still, Serbian Defence Minister Nebojsa Sefanovic, inspecting troops on the border, said Serbia stands ready to protect its citizens.

“Our army is not provoking, but it’s ready to protect its people,” Mr Sefanovic said.

The war in Kosovo ended after a NATO intervention, and Kosovo declared independence in 2008. It has been recognised by the US and other Western nations, but not by Serbia and its allies Russia and China.

The European Union and the US have urged Kosovo and Serbia to exercise restraint.

