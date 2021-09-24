Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Vigil to be held for murdered primary school teacher Sabina Nessa

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 3.02am Updated: September 24 2021, 3.25am
Floral tributes at Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south London (PA)
Floral tributes at Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south London (PA)

A vigil will be held to remember a primary school teacher killed in a London park.

A member of the public found the body of Sabina Nessa in Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south-east London, on Saturday after what police have described as a “shocking murder”.

Ms Nessa, 28, had been walking to meet a friend at a pub near her home last Friday, a journey that should have taken just five minutes, when she was fatally attacked.

Ms Nessa’s cousin Zubel Ahmed remembered her as a “beautiful soul” who loved teaching. He also told the BBC that she “was the most caring person – kindest, sweetest girl you could meet”.

Her death comes after the public outrage and protests over the abduction and murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard as she walked home alone in south London in March.

Reclaim the Streets, a campaign group involved in organising the vigil for Ms Nessa, said it is “angry and heartbroken” about her murder.

Sabina Nessa death
Sabina Nessa (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The Metropolitan Police said a 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Ms Nessa’s murder.

The suspect was arrested at an address in Lewisham on Thursday and is being questioned in custody.

POLICE Kidbrooke
(PA Graphics)

It is the second arrest Scotland Yard has made in connection with the attack.

On Saturday, detectives arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of murder. He was then released under further investigation.

Sabina Nessa death
Police want to speak to this man (Met Police/PA)

The force also issued CCTV images on Thursday of another man they want to speak to.

The images show the man walking in Pegler Square, Kidbrooke, on the evening Ms Nessa was attacked, while a separate image shows a silver vehicle they believe he has access to.

Investigators said they urgently want to speak to the man and are asking anyone who recognises him or the vehicle to contact them immediately.

