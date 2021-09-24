Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Victim of fatal shooting in north London named by police

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 7.20am
Photo issued by Metropolitan Police of shooting victim Sharmake Mohamud (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Metropolitan Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in north London on Tuesday as 22-year-old Sharmake Mohamud.

Mr Mohamud, from Newham, east London, was gunned down in Green Lanes, close to the junction with West Green Road, Wood Green, just after 10.30pm.

Officers including armed police were called to the scene along with paramedics and the air ambulance, but the man was pronounced dead less than half an hour later.

Although formal identification is yet to be carried out, police said Mr Mohamud’s next of kin have been informed.

Two other victims who police believe were also injured in the incident have been discharged from hospital following treatment.

They were a 24-year-old man who took himself to hospital after suffering gunshot wounds, and a man in his late 30s, who was hit as he was cycling past the scene.

He went home to Edmonton, also north London, after being shot but was later taken to hospital by ambulance.

Four men, all in their early 20s, were arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed to return to police in early October.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “We are investigating the brutal murder of a young man. This wanton act has left a family traumatised and mourning the loss of a loved one, while two more people have needed urgent hospital treatment.

“If you witnessed the shooting, have any information or were driving in the area and have dashcam footage, please call police. Your information will be treated in complete confidence and you can always call Crimestoppers if you do not want to give your name.

“Although four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder, I want the public to understand this is still very early in the investigation and I am sure further arrests will need to made. We need to take the gun and the gunman off the streets and I need the public’s help to do that.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference 8093/21SEP, or to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

