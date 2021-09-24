Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Candidates to succeed Angela Merkel make final push ahead of Germany’s election

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 10.48am
People walk and drive past election posters of the three chancellor candidates, from right, Armin Laschet, Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Annalena Baerbock, German Green party (Die Gruenen) and Olaf Scholz, Social Democratic Party (SPDD) (Martin Meissner/AP)
Germany’s political parties prepared to rally their supporters and win over undecided voters, two days before a national election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after 16 years in power.

Mrs Merkel’s centre-right Union bloc, with Armin Laschet as its candidate for chancellorship, has made small gains in the polls in recent weeks.

But it remains narrowly behind the centre-left Social Democrats, headed by finance minister Olaf Scholz.

The Greens, who are putting forward their own candidate for chancellor for the first time, are trailing in third place, but could play kingmakers when it comes to forming a government.

Experts say one of the reasons why this year’s German election is closer and less predictable than usual is that the candidates are relative unknowns to most voters.

“It’s certainly not the most boring election,” said Hendrik Traeger, a political scientist at the University of Leipzig.

“There were those in which Angela Merkel stood as the incumbent and it was simply a question of who she would govern with.”

This time, Mrs Merkel’s party has struggled to energise its traditional base, which has so far failed to warm to Mr Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state.

“The key question is whether these voters will overcome the Laschet hurdle and vote for the Union despite Laschet” said Peter Matuschek of the polling company Forsa.

“Or will they abstain from the vote or even choose another party.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is not seeking another term (Georg Wendt/AP)
The Union bloc will hold its last big rally in Munich, while the Social Democrats are holding an event in the western city of Cologne.

The Greens will stage their rally in nearby Dusseldorf.

Climate change has been cited as the most important issue by many in this election.

Youth groups plan to stage a large protest outside the chancellery Friday to demand tougher action on climate change.

The economy and the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic have also played an important role during the campaign.

About 60.4 million Germans are eligible to vote for a new parliament on September 26.

The strongest party will seek to form a governing coalition.

