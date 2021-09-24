Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Star-studded voice cast announced for Super Mario Bros film

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 12.14pm
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy are to voice characters in a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros.

Guardians Of The Galaxy star Pratt will voice the classic Nintendo character Mario, while Taylor-Joy, known for The Queen’s Gambit, will bring Princess Peach to life.

The film is due to be released worldwide in late 2022.

Charlie Day will play Mario’s brother Luigi, and supervillain Bowser will be voiced by Jack Black.

Also taking on the classic characters are Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Super Mario Bros began as an arcade game and has been adapted throughout the years for every major Nintendo video game console.

An anime film based on the video game was produced in 1986 – titled Super Mario Bros: The Great Mission To Rescue Princess Peach! – and a live-action film was produced in 1993.

The new animated film will be produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo, and directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who previously collaborated on the animated series Teen Titans Go! and the film Teen Titans Go! To The Movies.

Matthew Fogel, who worked on The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and the upcoming film Minions: The Rise Of Gru, will write the screenplay.

Shigeru Miyamoto, representative director at Nintendo, said: “We are collaborating with Chris and his experienced team to not just create a character-licensed film, but a new piece of entertainment which brings Super Mario Bros to life on the screen, and allows everyone to enjoy whether or not they know about the game.

“The production so far is constructive and going very well, and both parties are learning a lot from each other.

“We humbly ask that fans wait just a little longer for the premiere, and we hope they look forward to seeing the unique characters from Super Mario Bros on the big screen.”

Mr Meledandri, Illumination’s founder and chief executive and outside director of Nintendo, added: “Mario and Luigi are two of the most beloved heroes in all of popular culture, and we are honoured to have the unique opportunity to work so closely with Shigeru Miyamoto and the widely imaginative team at Nintendo to bring these characters to life in an animated movie, unlike any film Illumination has made to date.”

