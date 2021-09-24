Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Valtteri Bottas leads Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes dominate in Russia

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 12.54pm
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland arrives for the first practice session at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, in Sochi, Russia, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The Russian Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland arrives for the first practice session at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, in Sochi, Russia, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The Russian Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Lewis Hamilton trailed team-mate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes set the pace in first practice for the Russian Grand Prix.

Bottas saw off Hamilton by two tenths at Sochi’s Olympic Park, with Max Verstappen third for Red Bull.

Verstappen, who holds a five-point championship lead over Hamilton with eight scheduled races remaining, finished 0.227 seconds adrift of Bottas’ Mercedes.

The Silver Arrows have won every race staged in Russia since the fixture was added to the calendar in 2014.

Bottas, who will be replaced by George Russell at Mercedes next season, triumphed here last year and in 2017, too, and the Finn stole an early advantage.

Hamilton and Verstappen are back on track following their second significant collision of the season at the Italian Grand Prix a fortnight ago.

The rivals were separated by just 0.016 sec in the first running of the weekend, with Verstappen to be demoted three places on the grid after he was blamed for the crash at Monza.

Hamilton will be keen to capitalise, but while Friday’s action took place under clear blue skies, rain is set to impact qualifying on Saturday.

Behind the top three, Charles Leclerc took fourth for Ferrari, one place ahead of Aston Martin’s four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Fresh from a career-best second at Monza, Lando Norris finished eighth in his McLaren, 1.5 sec off the pace.

However, the British driver, 21, lost control of his McLaren in the closing moments and made contact with the pit wall. Norris limped back to his garage with minor damage.

Daniel Ricciardo, who ended McLaren’s nine-year winless drought with a fine triumph in Italy, was only 14th here, nearly one second slower than team-mate Norris.

Home favourite Nikita Mazepin finished 19th for Haas ahead of team-mate Mick Schumacher. It was announced on Thursday that both drivers will be retained by Haas for 2022.

The concluding action of the day gets under way at 3pm local time.

