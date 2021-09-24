Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inquest opened and adjourned on two-year-old girl who died in caravan blaze

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 1.43pm
The damaged caused to a caravan at the Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells, near Skegness where a two-year-old girl died following a fire (Lincolnshire Police/PA)

A two-year-old girl who died in a caravan park fire in Lincolnshire is believed to have died from the inhalation of products of combustion, an inquest opening has heard.

The Assistant Coroner for Lincolnshire, Paul Cooper, was told the body of Louisiana Brooke Dolan was identified using DNA tests after the blaze in Ingoldmells, near Skegness, on August 23.

The toddler, from Newark in Nottinghamshire, had been staying at the Sealands holiday park with her mother and three other children, who survived and were discharged after treatment in hospital.

Sealands Caravan Park fire
The Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells, near Skegness (Josh Payne/PA)

Giving evidence to the short hearing in Lincoln on Friday, coroner’s officer Jacqui Foxlow said: “Sadly we were unable to establish a visual identification of the deceased.

“Samples were taken from a family member for DNA profiling.

“These have been compared against samples taken at post-mortem and consequently identity was confirmed.”

Asked by Mr Cooper to provide him with a cause of death, Ms Foxlow, the lead investigator for the inquest, added: “We have a provisional conclusion as ‘inhalation of the products of combustion’ which is pending toxicology and histology.”

The court heard the further tests could take up to two and a half months, although a final report is expected in the next few weeks.

Police inquiries are ongoing, the coroner was told, and reports have been requested from a GP, East Midlands Ambulance Service, and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

The coroner adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed.

