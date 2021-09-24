Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryder Cup under way in front of raucous crowd at Whistling Straits

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 1.44pm
Spectators filled the stands for the start of the Ryder Cup (Anthony Bahar/PA)

The eagerly-anticipated 43rd Ryder Cup got under way in front of a raucous crowd at Whistling Straits on Friday.

Players from the American team were greeted by huge cheers from the partisan home fans with visiting Europeans booed at the Wisconsin course.

Supporters had packed into the grandstand behind the first tee from before dawn ahead of the 7.05am start local time.

Competition record points-scorer Sergio Garcia had the honour of hitting the opening shot of the morning foursomes session. He was playing alongside world number one Jon Rahm against the American pair of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

The first hole was halved.

The second match to start saw Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland take on Open champion Collin Morikawa and world number two Dustin Johnson.

The biennial match between the United States and Europe was originally due to take place last year but was postponed by 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Commenting on the atmosphere at the first tee, US captain Steve Stricker said on Sky Sports: “It’s something we’ve been waiting for for a long time and it doesn’t disappoint.”

