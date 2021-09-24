Kate plays with Emma Raducanu as US Open tennis champ is welcomed home

The Duchess of Cambridge has praised Emma Raducanu’s “seriously impressive” achievement winning the US Open women’s title as the British tennis sensation was officially welcomed home.

Raducanu has been on a whirlwind ride since her historic win in New York earlier this month ended the nation’s 44-year wait for a women’s Grand Slam champion.

Kate donned her tennis gear – trainers, skirt and sports top – to practice doubles with the 18-year-old star at the National Tennis Centre in south-west London.

Joe Salisbury, the US Open mixed doubles and men’s doubles champion, and wheelchair players Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid – who successfully defended their US Open doubles title – also took part in the session.

Before the group picked up their racquets the duchess, a keen tennis fan, player and patron of the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), told the champions: “Amazing guys, honestly, congratulations to all of you – it’s seriously impressive.”