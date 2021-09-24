Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kate plays with Emma Raducanu as US Open tennis champ is welcomed home

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 1.47pm
(Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA)
(Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge has praised Emma Raducanu’s “seriously impressive” achievement winning the US Open women’s title as the British tennis sensation was officially welcomed home.

Raducanu has been on a whirlwind ride since her historic win in New York earlier this month ended the nation’s 44-year wait for a women’s Grand Slam champion.

Kate donned her tennis gear – trainers, skirt and sports top – to practice doubles with the 18-year-old star at the National Tennis Centre in south-west London.

Joe Salisbury, the US Open mixed doubles and men’s doubles champion, and wheelchair players Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid – who successfully defended their US Open doubles title – also took part in the session.

Before the group picked up their racquets the duchess, a keen tennis fan, player and patron of the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), told the champions: “Amazing guys, honestly, congratulations to all of you – it’s seriously impressive.”

