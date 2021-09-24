Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Valtteri Bottas beats Lewis Hamilton in Sochi second practice

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 2.39pm
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas (Sergei Grits/AP)
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas (Sergei Grits/AP)

Valtteri Bottas beat Lewis Hamilton to top spot in second practice for the Russian Grand Prix on a dominant day for Mercedes in Sochi.

Hamilton trailed Bottas by just 0.044 seconds, with his championship rival Max Verstappen only sixth for Red Bull.

The Dutch driver will be thrown to the back of the grid for Sunday’s race after taking on his fourth engine – one more than is permitted for the season.

Verstappen, who was already due to serve a three-place grid drop for taking Hamilton out of the last race in Monza, holds a five-point title advantage.

But his punishment, coupled with Mercedes’ impressive speed, hands the initiative to Hamilton, who is bidding here to claim his 100th career win and just his second from his last 11 appearances.

The omens are good for the seven-time world champion’s team, with Bottas and Hamilton first and second in both practice sessions around the venue for the 2014 Winter Olympic Games.

A Mercedes car has won every round staged at Sochi since the race was added to the calendar seven years ago, and the evidence of practice indicates they will be the team to beat once again.

Lewis Hamilton in action during second practice
Lewis Hamilton in action during second practice (Sergei Grits/AP)

Pierre Gasly finished two tenths back in his AlphaTauri, with Lando Norris fourth, half a second back.

The British driver, who recorded a career-best second at the last race in Italy, was back on track after he collided with the pit wall in the closing moments of the first running, sustaining minor damage to his McLaren.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon finished fifth, one spot ahead of Verstappen, who finished a full second back.

The 23-year-old Dutchman was on the radio complaining about the lack of grunt in his Honda engine.

On a day of few incidents, the second running was temporarily suspended after Antonio Giovinazzi crashed out in his Alfa Romeo.

The Italian driver lost control of his machine through turn eight before slamming backwards into the tyre wall and suffering significant damage to the rear of his car.

His wrecked car was taken back to the pits as the tyre wall was repaired.

