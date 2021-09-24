Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Death of Sabina Nessa ‘should be final straw’ for Cressida Dick Met leadership

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 3.30pm Updated: September 24 2021, 4.13pm
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick speaking outside the Old Bailey in central London after Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to the murder of Sarah Everard. Picture date: Friday July 9, 2021.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick speaking outside the Old Bailey in central London after Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to the murder of Sarah Everard. Picture date: Friday July 9, 2021.

The death of London teacher Sabina Nessa should be the “final straw” for Dame Cressida Dick’s leadership of the Metropolitan Police, an activist has said.

Anna Birley, who co-founded Reclaim These Streets, a group which has organised several well-attended vigils for murdered women in the capital, has said women do not feel safe on the streets and a “fresh generation” of police leaders are needed.

The 32-year-old Labour and Co-operative councillor for Lambeth Council is supporting local women in Kidbrooke, south-east London, to organise a vigil remembering Ms Nessa, expected to be attended by 500 mourners.

The event is due to take place at 7pm on Friday in Pegler Square, where the 28-year-old teacher had been due to meet a friend at her local pub, The Depot, when she was fatally attacked just minutes away in Cator Park.

Ms Nessa’s death comes six months after the high-profile abduction of 33-year-old Sarah Everard by a serving Met Police officer in Clapham, south London.

Ms Birley said “very little” has changed since then and women feel “fobbed off” by the Met Police’s promises to engage more with their concerns while “failing to deal with misogyny and sexual misconduct in their own ranks”.

She quoted a Freedom of Information request by MyLondon which the paper said showed that 160 Metropolitan Police officers were accused of sexual assault, sexual harassment or other sexual misconduct from the start of 2019 to the end of 2020.

Sabina Nessa death
A vigil for Sabina Nessa is being held at Pegler Square in Kidbrooke, south-east London, on Friday evening (Metropolitan Police/PA). 

Ms Birley told the PA news agency: “I think 160 Met Police officers over the past two years have been reported for sexual misconduct and very few of them have seen any consequence for their behaviour, so women need confidence that the person they’re reporting the crime to isn’t also a perpetrator of sexual violence.”

She added: “Culture is a product of leadership and I would say that in the Metropolitan Police and in forces across the country, police leadership needs to take a long hard look at itself as to whether it is genuinely doing all it can to stamp out misogyny within police culture.

“I think the answer to that is that no, they’re not doing all that they can. I think we need a fresh generation of police leaders, and that has to start with Cressida Dick not continuing in her post.

Floral tributes
Floral tributes at Cator Park (Laura Parnaby/PA)

“She had her contract renewed for two years, which is so disappointing.

“It’s not just the handling of the Sarah Everard vigil and her failure to keep women safe, it’s that police officers on her watch harass and are violent towards women, while they are serving officers, it’s a whole host of failings by the Met Police while she’s been in charge, it’s extraordinary that she’s still there.

“Every time a woman dies on her watch we should be saying it’s the final straw for her leadership,” she added.

“A woman dies every three days at the hands of a man, so chances are that more have died since Sabina.”

A two-year extension to Dame Cressida’s current fixed-term appointment as Commissioner – which was due to end in April 2022 – was granted on September 10.

Sabina Nessa death
Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry by the floral tributes at Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south London, near to the scene where the body of Sabina Nessa was found (Ian West/PA). 

Met Police Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry has said officers are “listening to people” about their concerns over violence against women.

Asked what has changed since Ms Everard’s death during a press conference at Cator Park on Thursday, he said: “I think the main things that are changing are that, one, we’re listening to people, we’re understanding where people are feeling not so safe, and we’re putting out patrols to make sure that we do that.

“This isn’t just a policing issue, there’s lots of issues to be able to make people feel safe in an open space and we’re working with our partners to ensure we do that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]