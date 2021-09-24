Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Italy to release detained Catalan leader wanted by Spain

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 5.47pm Updated: September 24 2021, 8.19pm
Carles Puigdemont (Niall Carson/PA)
Carles Puigdemont (Niall Carson/PA)

A judge in Sardinia will order jailed Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont released from jail ahead of a court decision on Spain’s extradition request, Puigdemont’s lawyer has said.

Agostinoangelo Marras told reporters outside the courthouse in Sassari, Sardinia, that when the judge asked Puigdemont if he wanted to be returned to Spain, his client replied “no”.

Mr Marras said a three-judge panel will take up the extradition request and decide “in a very short time”. He later said the process was expected to take “a few weeks”.

Italy Spain Puigdemont
Italian lawyer Agostinangelo Marras (Gloria Calvi/AP)

According to the judge’s decision, Puigdemont must remain in Sardinia pending outcome of the extradition request.

Puigdemont was taken into custody on Thursday night when he arrived at an airport in Alghero, Sardinia. He had been invited to attend a Catalan cultural event as well as a meeting a few days later of Sardinian independence sympathisers on the Mediterranean island.

Sardinia has strong Catalan cultural roots and its own independence movement.

Police transferred Puigdemont to a jail in the city of Sassari on Thursday night after he was detained on an international warrant at Alghero–Fertilia Airport.

Alghero, a city on the island’s north-west coast, is hosting the traditional Catalan folklore festival that Puigdemont had been to attend.

Demonstrators outside the courthouse in Sassari held signs in a Sardinian dialect proclaiming “Democracy, the Sardinian nation supports the Catalan nation”, and held the flags of Sardinia and Spain’s Catalonia region.

Italy Spain Puigdemont
Demonstrators hold Sardinian and Catalonian flags in Sardinia (Gloria Calvi/AP)

While serving as the Catalan president in 2016-17, Puigdemont pushed for secession from Spain.

He currently holds a seat in the European Union’s parliament, although that legislature stripped him of parliamentary immunity.

Puigdemont’s detention caused political commotion in Spain, where Catalan independence has for decades been a deeply divisive issue. Separatists demanded his release and scheduled street protests, while right-of-centre parties said he should face justice.

Mr Marras said he spoke with Puigdemont and “I found him well. He has faith that the matter will be resolved as quickly as possible”.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said during an official visit to the Canary Islands on Friday that he has “respect for all legal procedures opened in Spain, in Europe and, in this case, in Italy”.

Mr Sanchez, who recently opened direct talks with Catalan regional leaders, said: “Dialogue is the only way to bring together Catalans who have distinct opinions and to bring together Catalans with the rest of Spain.”

Spain Italy Puigdemont
Carles Puigdemont at the European Parliament in Brussels (Francisco Seco/AP)

Just under half of Catalans want to break away from Spain, opinion polls indicate, but most Spaniards do not want Catalonia to be granted independence.

At the heart of the immediate legal matter is whether the warrant issued by Spain seeking Puigdemont’s arrest is valid. His lawyer in Spain, Gonzalo Boye, insisted the warrant issued in 2019 that provided the basis for Italian authorities detaining him has been suspended.

The Spanish Supreme Court judge handling the case, Pablo Llarena, sent a letter to the European Union’s Agency for Criminal Justice Co-operation stating that the arrest warrant is “in force and pending the capture of those accused of rebellion”.

Ultimately, it would be up to the Italian Justice Ministry to approve or deny extradition.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]