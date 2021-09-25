Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Jurgen Klopp demands Government solution to club-versus-country row with Brazil

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 1.00am
Jurgen Klopp is keen to avoid another club-versus-country row (Alex Livesey/PA)
Jurgen Klopp is keen to avoid another club-versus-country row (Alex Livesey/PA)

Jurgen Klopp has urged the UK Government to find “some kind of solution” to prevent another club-versus-country row over Covid quarantine rules.

Premier League clubs refused to release players earlier this month for World Cup qualifiers in countries on the Government’s ‘red’ travel list because of the 10-day quarantine rule.

In response, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and three other national associations asked world governing body FIFA to bar the players from club duty for five days before withdrawing their request a day before the next round of Premier League fixtures.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho are among eight Premier League players included in Brazil’s squad for World Cup qualifiers next month against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the possibility of quarantine exemptions for Premier League players earlier this week and Klopp hopes a fresh row can be avoided.

Klopp said: “There must be a solution obviously, because we cannot just leave it like this and say it’s not a problem. Yes it is a problem.

“I’m pretty sure the relevant people are working on this. I know they’re working on this, but there’s nothing decided yet, at least as far as I’m concerned.

Fabinho is one of eight Premier League players called up by Brazil for next month's World Cup qualifiers
Fabinho is one of eight Premier League players called up by Brazil for next month’s World Cup qualifiers (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We have a problem when the Brazilians are allowed, or when they go, to the next internationals.

“We have a 12.30 kick-off at Watford (October 16). The game in Brazil is on Friday night (October 15), so obviously nobody has thought about that yet.

“I know it’s a Liverpool problem and nobody else’s problem, and good for Watford.

“But I just don’t know how you can do these kind of things where nobody reacts on the schedule. We have two problems. One is the schedule, it was always a problem.

“TV and other guys, the Premier League, say, ‘OK, that’s how it is, they have to play, let’s have a look how they can sort that’.

“Another thing, it’s not good for the players or the clubs as well and I hope the Government comes up with some kind of solution.”

Premier League clubs were updated on the progress of talks between the league, the Government and FIFA at a league shareholders’ meeting in London on Wednesday.

The clubs hope an agreement can be reached so their international players can avoid going into quarantine for 10 days when they return.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier