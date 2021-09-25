Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jurors begin deliberations in R Kelly sex trafficking trial

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 1.42am
R Kelly has denied the charges against him (Elizabeth Williams/AP)
R Kelly’s fate is in the hands of jurors after weeks of lurid testimony in his sexual misconduct trial in New York.

A jury of seven men and five women began deliberating on racketeering and sex trafficking charges against the R&B superstar on Friday.

Prosecutors and defence lawyers finished their closing arguments this week.

The 54-year-old singer is accused of running a Chicago-based criminal enterprise that recruited his accusers for unwanted sex and mental torment.

The witnesses said Kelly subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Kelly “believed the music, the fame and the celebrity meant he could do whatever he wanted”, Assistant US Attorney Nadia Shihata said in federal court in Brooklyn in a fiery rebuttal to the defence’s closing argument that portrayed Kelly as a victim of false accusations.

She added: “He’s not a genius, he’s a criminal, a predator.”

She added that his alleged victims “aren’t groupies or gold diggers, they’re human beings”.

After Ms Shihata finished, US District Judge Ann Donnelly started her final instructions for jurors, who later began deliberating.

Kelly, perhaps best known for the 1996 smash hit I Believe I Can Fly” has pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges accusing him of abusing women, girls and boys for more than two decades.

He is also charged with multiple violations of the Mann Act, which makes it illegal to transport anyone across state lines “for any immoral purpose”.

R Kelly
Assistant US Attorney Elizabeth Geddes presents her closing statement to the jury (Elizabeth Williams/AP)

Prosecutors say their evidence proves how Kelly, with the help of some loyal members of his entourage, used tactics from “the predator playbook” to sexually exploit his victims.

The tactics included isolating them in hotel rooms or his recording studio, subjecting them to degrading rules like making them call him “Daddy” and shooting video recordings — some seen by the jury at trial — of them having sex with him and others as a means to control them, prosecutors said.

In his closing speech, defence attorney Deveraux Cannick told the jury that testimony by several accusers was full of lies, and that “the government let them lie”.

Mr Cannick argued there was no evidence Kelly’s accusers were forced to do anything against their will.

Instead, Mr Cannick said, Kelly’s girlfriends stuck around because he spoiled them with free air travel, shopping sprees and fancy dinners — treatment that belied the predator label.

“He gave them a lavish lifestyle,” he said. “That’s not what a predator is supposed to do.”

